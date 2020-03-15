Coronavirus scare: IT services firms draw business exigency plans

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, most IT services firms have invoked their exigency plans, which include adoption of practices like work from home, virtual meetings and preparing strategies to conserve cash.

As social distancing emerges as the most viable option to contain the spread of this virus, IT companies have started chalking out plans in case the fallout of this pandemic lingers beyond two quarters. “The current business continuity plans include providing means for extended work from home arrangements, conducting as many meetings online, and limiting travel. ...