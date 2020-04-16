Coronavirus takes away the sheen from Hindalco's Aleris acquisition

Hindalco's acquisition of US-based Aleris remains positive for the domestic integrated aluminium producer, but it comes at a time when the world economy is in severe stress and hence, the benefits of the buy-out may take more time than anticipated earlier.

The Street had started factoring the completion of Aleris acquisition post approval from authorities with the condition that Aleris' Duffel plant be divested. While it still allows Novelis (Hindalco’s US subsidiary) to enter the high-end aerospace segment, apart from making it the leader in building and construction ...