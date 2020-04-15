Clearance from US drug regulator key for Lupin to sustain stock gains

Lupin has been one of the key pharma majors to be rerated, rising over 50 per cent from its March lows on the expectations of a growth uptick across key geographies of India and the US. The recent gains (up 5 per cent) came on Monday after the company received the USFDA approval for its Nagpur facility.

While the facility is one among the eight to have received observations over the past two years, the stock could see further upside if key plants also get the green signal from the American drug regulator.