Corporate bond issuances to rise marginally to Rs 8 trillion FY21: ICRA

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings gives 'negative' outlook for banking sector in H2FY21
Ship charter rates to be exposed to volatility in near-term: Icra
Demand-supply mismatch to boost profitability of bulk tea cos in FY21: Icra
Telcos expected to speed-dial ARPU improvement, raise tariffs, says Icra
Divesting majority stake in PSBs will be 'credit negative' for them: Icra
-
Fresh corporate bond issuances will cross Rs 8 lakh crore in FY21 as against Rs 6.55 lakh crore last fiscal, a report said on Monday.
With estimated redemption of Rs 4.95 lakh crore in FY21, the volume of corporate bonds outstanding will rise by over 9 per cent to Rs 35.5-35.8 lakh crore, domestic ratings agency Icra said.
It can be noted that promoting the corporate bond market is one of the stated objectives of policymakers and they have been repeatedly stressing on the same, saying the reliance on the banking system needs to be reduced.
The rating agency said corporate bond issuances remained strong in the September quarter at Rs 2.2 lakh crore as against Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the first quarter.
"Given the regulatory stance of maintaining accommodative stance of monetary policy and surplus liquidity environment, the issuances could remain strong and spreads are likely to remain narrow over the next few quarters," its head for financial sector ratings Anil Guota said.
It said the spreads on corporate bonds over government securities (G-Secs) of similar tenure has declined to pre-Covid levels by the end of September, attributing the same to improved investor appetite coupled with regulatory measures.
With the spreads now below the daily average for the last five years, the scope of further decline, if any, remains limited, it said.
The yield on 10-year G-Secs has been below 6 per cent and reverse repo at 3.35 per cent, the yields on corporate bonds have also declined across various rating categories and tenure during the last six months, it explained.
Despite the decline in yields on corporate bonds, these remain attractive in relation to other alternatives and this has also resulted in improved demand from investors thereby helping in reducing spreads.
"With improved investor appetite and vibrancy in the debt capital market, the certainty on availability of funding at competitive rates has improved," Gupta said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU