WF Asian sells Fortis Healthcare shares worth over Rs 50 crore

WF Asian Smaller Fund Ltd on Monday sold shares of Ltd worth over Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.

As per BSE bulk deal data, a total of 40 lakh scrips were sold at Rs 125.53 apiece. This translated into a deal value of Rs 50.21 crore.

As per the shareholding data of for September 2020, WF Asian Smaller Fund is its public shareholder and held 4.38 per cent stake.

On BSE, shares of ended at Rs 127.9, up 1.87 per cent over its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)