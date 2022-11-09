JUST IN
Global Investors Meet: ESR inks pact with K'taka govt to invest Rs 2,500 cr
Twitter adds 'Official' label for PM Modi, some other big verified accounts
BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Tech to leverage complementary strengths
Pandemic boom to season of layoffs: How big tech and startups got it wrong
Tata Motors plans to delist American Depositary Shares from January
Bharat Forge's subsidiary to sell 155-mm artillery at $155 mn to Armenia
Sobering reality: Three liquor firms served notices for surrogate ads
Qualcomm's venture capital arm planning to pick up stakes in EV startups
Facebook parent Meta slashes workforce by 11,000, Zuckerberg takes blame
Adani Ports acquires 49.38% stake in Indian Oiltanking for Rs 1,050 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
A Rs 5,000 cr opportunity: Hinterland is Pine Labs' BNPL money-spinner
Business Standard

Cost inflation overhang set to hit Jubilant FoodWorks in near term

The stock was down 7.55 per cent in trade on Wednesday and ended at Rs 566.45 per share

Topics
Jubilant FoodWorks  | quick service restaurants | Indian companies

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Jubilant FoodWorks
The management of Jubilant FoodWorks also called out the high inflation impact on its gross margins on its conference call with analysts

The country’s largest listed quick-service restaurant operator, Jubilant FoodWorks, saw its share price end sharply lower as the Street is worried that high inflation will eat into its margins.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jubilant FoodWorks

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.