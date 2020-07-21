Covid-19 impact: Aviation, automobile sectors see worst tax outgo in Q1

Sales across sectors have been hit by pandemic-induced lockdown, but automobile and aviation have been the worst performers in terms of tax outgo. The aviation sector, particularly airlines, made no tax deposit in the first quarter.

Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCorp’s tax collections were down 60-85 per cent. Even heavyweight taxpayers Reliance Industries (RIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) showed a dip of 36 per cent and 74 per cent, respectively, in April-June FY21. Tax officials have attributed the dip to tax reforms, including changes in the ...