CSB Bank posts 72% rise in Q2 net profit; asset quality improves

-
ALSO READ
US envoy to United Nations heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians
Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India passes away
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return, says Amnesty
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
Pope Francis challenges Vatican's journalists: Who reads your news?
-
CSB Bank on Monday reported a 72 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 118.57 crore in the second quarter ended September.
The Kerala-based private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 68.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total income during July-September in FY22 rose to Rs 555.64 crore, as against Rs 513.77 crore in the year-ago quarter, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.
On the asset front, the bank's non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.11 per cent of the gross advances as of September 2021, as against 3.04 per cent a year ago.
In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 586.83 crore, higher than Rs 387.42 crore.
Net NPAs or bad loans stood at 2.63 per cent (Rs 370 crore) as against 1.30 per cent (Rs 163.52 crore).
Stock of CSB Bank traded 1.41 per cent up at Rs 310.10 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU