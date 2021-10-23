MCX second quarter profit declines 44% to Rs 33 crore

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on Saturday reported 44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.66 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Its net profit stood at Rs 58.55 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 99.27 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 137.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based is one of the leading commodity exchanges in the country.

