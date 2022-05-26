Daimler India aims carbon-free operations at TN manufacturing plant by 2025

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Automall India partners Daimler India for used vehicle sales
Daimler Truck's new Innovation Centre to focus on green technology
Daimler India logs 48% growth in truck wholesales from previous year
Skoda commences production of new version of SUV Kodiaq
DMK takes massive lead in Tamil Nadu urban local body elections
-
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) on Thursday said it is aiming for 100 per cent carbon-free operations at its manufacturing plant at Oragadam in Tamil Nadu by 2025.
The company, which manufactures Bharat Benz trucks and buses, also said it has set a target of 100 per cent paper-free organisation by the end of 2023.
DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya said the company has achieved sustainable growth in its domestic as well as export businesses.
"A few key objectives for the next decade are to achieve 100 per cent carbon neutrality in our operations by 2025, become a 100 per cent paper-free organisation by the end of 2023, increase energy self-reliance and have a sharper focus on workplace diversity and culture," he said in a statement.
As part of its sustainable business plans, the company said it currently uses 85 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.
It has already harnessed solar energy for its manufacturing facility in Oragadam and laid the foundation for an additional capacity of a 1.3 MW solar photovoltaic plant along its world-class test track in its sprawling 430-acre facility.
The existing solar energy plant already has a capacity of 3.3 MW.
The company further said it has already achieved 100 per cent recycling of water and does not depend on external sources of water for manufacturing.
DICV has invested over Rs 9,500 crore in its manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai. The facility also houses an indigenous R&D centre that caters to its Indian and Daimler Truck Global requirements.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU