9 Sahara Group cos to face serious fraud probe as SC sets aside HC order

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Delhi High Court order staying the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into nine companies related to the Sahara group.
A vacation bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi allowed the appeal filed by the SFIO against the high court order.
The apex court observed that the high court was "not justified" in staying the investigation in the matter.
The SFIO, a statutory corporate fraud investigating agency, had filed an appeal in the top court against the December 13, 2021 order of the Delhi High Court staying all subsequent actions and proceedings, including coercive measures and lookout notices, against the Sahara group chief and others.
The high court had also stayed the operation and implementation of two orders of the SFIO for an investigation into nine companies related to the Sahara group.
