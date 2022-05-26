9 Sahara Group cos to face serious fraud probe as SC sets aside HC order

The on Thursday set aside a Delhi order staying the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into nine related to the .

A vacation bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi allowed the appeal filed by the SFIO against the order.

The apex court observed that the was "not justified" in staying the investigation in the matter.

The SFIO, a statutory corporate fraud investigating agency, had filed an appeal in the top court against the December 13, 2021 order of the Delhi High Court staying all subsequent actions and proceedings, including coercive measures and lookout notices, against the chief and others.

The high court had also stayed the operation and implementation of two orders of the SFIO for an investigation into nine related to the .

