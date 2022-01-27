Dalmia Bharat Q3 profit declines 59.2% to Rs 73 cr; revenue at Rs 2,731 cr

-
ALSO READ
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
Dalmia Nisus Finance invests about Rs 80 cr in 2 realty projects
Zensar Technologies posts 8% dip in net at Rs 91 crore in December quarter
TD Power Systems net profit dips 7% to Rs 19 crore in Dec quarter
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
-
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported a 59.2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 73 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 2,731 crore during the quarter under review, compared with Rs 2,737 crore a year ago.
Dalmia Bharat's total expenses stood at Rs 2,668 crore, up 7.92 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 2,472 crore.
Its sales volume was also down 5.7 million tonnes during the quarter as against 5.8 MT of Q3/FY21.
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Managing Director and CEO Mahendra Singhi said, "Margins, during the quarter, were impacted due to a significant inflation in the energy prices and market weakness in core regions of our operation."
However, beginning mid-December, things have started to look good. To mitigate the impact of external exigencies, we are working to further strengthen our operational efficiencies and explore avenues of cost rationalisations, he added.
Over the outlook, Dalmia Bharat Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said the recent economic data suggesting a recovery in macro indicators, he was excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead.
"We are pursuing our growth ambitions conscientiously and are making investments to deliver sustainable and profitable growth while ensuring consistency and predictability of our earnings," Dalmia said.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,725 apiece on the BSE, down 6.07 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU