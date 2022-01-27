Pharmaceuticals firm Laurus Labs Q3 net drops 43% to Rs 155 crore

-
ALSO READ
Laurus Labs hits record high; rallies 17% in 7 days post Q1 results
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
Zensar Technologies posts 8% dip in net at Rs 91 crore in December quarter
Mahindra Logistics' profit after tax declines 72% to Rs 5 cr in Dec quarter
Sanitaryware, packaging products maker HSIL Q3 profit down 21% to Rs 29 cr
-
Pharmaceuticals firm Laurus Labs on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 43 per cent to Rs 154.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 272.85 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,028.76 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 1,288.42 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing.
"Our Q3 results were impacted by lower sales of ARV APIs and formulations due to stocking at channel partners and we expect improvement from Q4," Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU