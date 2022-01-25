Deepak Nitrite Q3 consolidated net profit up 12% at Rs 242.46 crore

Chemicals firm (DNL) on Monday reported nearly 12 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 242.46 crore for the quarter against Rs 216.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 39.49 per cent to Rs 1,722.27 crore compared to Rs 1,234.69 crore in the same period of FY21.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 2,364.10, down 5.26 per cent on BSE.

