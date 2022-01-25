Komaki Electric Vehicles launches motorcycle and scooter models

-
Komaki Electric Vehicles on Monday announced the launch of its first battery-powered cruiser motorcycle Ranger and e-scooter Venice in the domestic market priced at Rs 1.68 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
The two new vehicle models, which have been launched on the company's website, will be available at all Komaki dealerships from January 26, it said in a release.
The company has 324 showrooms across the country except in Haryana.
"I am extremely happy to announce that Ranger and Venice are finally ready for the Indian market. We have claimed a permanent spot in history by creating India's first-ever electric cruiser. This is something that motorcycle enthusiasts have been calling for," Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, said.
"While the premiumness is something that we've kept in mind a lot while developing both Ranger and Venice, we have made a very sincere attempt to make sure that they are accessible to all the segments of the Indian market," he added.
Ranger holds the distinction of being India's first-ever electric cruiser, the company said.
Powered by a 4,000-watt motor, the cruiser bike comes with a 4 kw battery pack. It offers a range of 180-220 kilometres in a single charge, as per the company.
The bike model also comes equipped with bluetooth sound system, side stand sensor, cruise control feature, anti-theft lock system and all inclusive accessories with dual storage box.
Venice is a scooter that features iconic looks, better drivability, power, performance, and comfort. It has a 3 kw motor, battery pack of 2.9 kw and will enter the market in 9 poppy colors, the company said.
