JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Overall hiring intention of IT employers drops 5 percentage points: Survey
Business Standard

Delhi becomes first Asian city to get public transport feature from Uber

Once the users use this option, Uber will show the best three routes for using a metro or bus in the city

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber with Mangu Singh, Managing Director DMRC, at the Lunch of UBER Public Transport Feature for Smarter Commuting during the Press Conference in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber with Mangu Singh, Managing Director DMRC, at the Lunch of UBER Public Transport Feature for Smarter Commuting during the Press Conference in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar

San Francisco-based ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday launched its public transport service in Delhi, the ninth city globally and the first in Asia to have the feature.

With this feature, Uber users in Delhi would be able to use the public transport option that will appear on the app.

Once the users use this option, Uber will show the best three routes for using a metro or bus in the city.

Uber, which has tied up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the new service, will show end-to-end directions from point A to point B.

"We want to be the operating system of your everyday life," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters here.

"We want to replace your car with your phone he said.

 
First Published: Tue, October 22 2019. 12:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU