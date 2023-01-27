DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for Bangalore airport incident

Aviation regulator on Friday imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for the incident wherein 55 passengers were left behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

"Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," said in a statement.

For these lapses, the watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.

