DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for Bangalore airport incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident

Topics
DGCA | Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DGCA
For these lapses, the watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the airline

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for the incident wherein 55 passengers were left behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

"Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," DGCA said in a statement.

For these lapses, the watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 17:15 IST

`
