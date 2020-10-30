Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 70 crore on strong sales

-
Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday reported 17 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.08 crore for the second quarter this fiscal on strong sales.
Its net profit stood at Rs 59.99 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The net income rose to Rs 450.61 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 406.83 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 356.91 crore as against Rs 334.97 crore.
The Delhi-based company said the window for buyback of 10 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,000 per scrip is open from October 20 till November 3 through a tender route.
The company's shares were trading up 3.31 per cent at Rs 737.40 apiece on the BSE.
