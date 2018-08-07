Dhoni picks up 25% stake in Run Adam to become firm's mentor, ambassador

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has picked up 25 per cent stake in Run Adam, a 360 degree sports Tech-Ecosystem. The platform has been created with a vision to help aspiring sportspersons to hone their talent and help them in their professional journey.

Dhoni will also play the role of mentor and brand ambassador of Run Adam. Run Adam uses its technology platform to connect athletes with resources, including sponsors, experts, coaches, academies and specialists, among others. Designed to be a single-access, tech-enabled platform for sportspersons, Run Adam aims to provide ...