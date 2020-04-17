Digital payments major Paytm to give ESOPs worth Rs 250 cr, hire 500 people

Digital payments major on Friday said it would offer employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) worth Rs 250 crore this year.



The exercise, which will be completed over the next 3-4 months, will include high performing employees as well as new hires, said.



The company, however, did not disclose the number of employees it would cover, as the appraisal process is still on.



had started its company-wide process of annual performance reviews in January this year. “This will widen the base of employees having company shares and will enable more people to become a stakeholder in the firm's growth story,” the statement said.





ALSO READ: TVS acquires Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand 'Norton'

In October, the company had given existing and former employees the option of liquidating their vested to earn about Rs 300 crore during a secondary share sale.



“Paytm has a high-performance culture and follows a transparent process to evaluate and reward employees. We always ensure to provide ample growth opportunities and engage for feedbacks from time to time,” Paytm CHRO Rohit Thakur said.



Paytm also plans to hire over 500 people for multiple roles, apart from continued for roles in product and technology teams, the statement said.





ALSO READ: Covid-19: Harsh Singhania says only a stimulus package can revive economy

The company has decided to offer an extension of two months to employees who haven’t performed well and would have been otherwise asked to leave.



“As part of the appraisal, some employees were assessed to be at the lower end of the bell curve range. As a part of the year-end process, the company typically asks them to look for opportunities outside the organisation.



“However, after analysing the current scenario, Paytm has offered those employees to continue to be on the rolls of the company for another two months and receive all payments for this extended period,” it said.

