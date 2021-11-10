DLF to expand retail biz; to add 2.3 mn sq ft of retail space in NCR, Goa

-
ALSO READ
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
DLF reports Q1 PAT of Rs 337 crore versus Rs 72 cr loss a year ago
DLF 3.0: Realtor ventures into new territories after four decades
Delhi-NCR's AQI severe after Diwali, farm fires may worsen the situation
DLF may underperform on valuations, commercial portfolio concerns
-
Realty major DLF on Wednesday said the company will develop six new retail properties across major cities comprising 2.3 million square feet area as part of its expansion plan.
DLF will develop three premium neighborhood plazas -- Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi, and New Gurgaon Plaza in Sector 91, Gurugram. It will also come up with two office retail spaces -- The Hub in Chennai and Cyber Park in Gurugram.
DLF will also enter the Goa market with Patto Plaza, a 0.3 million square feet premium shopping mall.
"The addition signifies DLF's continued growth not only in Delhi NCR but also across India with newer regions such as Chennai and Goa," DLF said in a statement.
In a recent conference call with analysts, DLF's Managing Director (Rental business) Sriram Khattar had indicated the company's plans to expand shopping malls portfolio.
When contacted, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director- DLF Retail said, this expansion will be completed over the next 2-3 years.
She did not share the investment required to develop these six properties.
We are introducing a new line of growth with the introduction of premium neighborhood plazas. These will complement our premium residential developments enhancing the quality of our DLF customers," Bector said.
Presently, DLF has a retail portfolio of 4.2 million square feet, with 673 unique brands including over 300 international and 168 F&B outlets and 26 movie screens across malls.
It has eight retail properties, including the DLF Mall of India at Noida, mainly in Delhi-NCR.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU