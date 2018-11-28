Dr Reddy's launches blood pressure drug chlorthalidone tablets in US mar

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday said it has launched chlorthalidone tablets, used to treat high blood pressure, in the US market.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd launched Chlorthalidone tablets USP in the strengths of 25 mg and 50 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Hygroton tablets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, the Hygroton brand and its generic had US sales of approximately USD 122 million for the twelve months ending in September 2018.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 1.14 per cent lower at Rs 2,560.60 apiece on the BSE.