Yes Bank Q1 net profit up 30% to Rs 12.6 billion, asset quality falls
Dr. Reddy's Q1 net profit rises seven-fold to Rs 4.76 bn from Rs 66 mn

Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd posted an over seven-fold rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, handily beating market expectations, aided by the launch of a generic version of an opioid addiction drug.

Net profit came in at Rs 4.76 billion ($69.31 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 666 million a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 2.98 billion, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

 
