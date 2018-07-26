Dr. Reddy's Q1 net profit rises seven-fold to Rs 4.76 bn from Rs 66 mn

-
Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd posted an over seven-fold rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, handily beating market expectations, aided by the launch of a generic version of an opioid addiction drug.
Net profit came in at Rs 4.76 billion ($69.31 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 666 million a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 2.98 billion, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
