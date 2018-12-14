JUST IN
Ducati enters pre-owned bike market in India with 'Ducati Approved'

The programme also includes extended warranty and roadside assistance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ducati Panigale V4R
Ducati Panigale V4R. Photo: @Ducati_India

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Friday announced its foray into pre-ownned market in India through its Ducati Approved programme.

Under the programme, only bikes less than 5 years old with certified mileage lower than 50,000 km are allowed to be sold after undergoing 35 technical checks, the company said in a statement.

"Our entry in the pre-owned segment in India will make Ducati more accessible to passionate bikers who aspire for the luxurious and premium experience offered by Ducati motorcycles," Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said.

Ducati Approved is a certified pre-owned motorcycle programme wherein company's qualified service technicians select and inspect every bike, certifying its history, the company said.

The programme also includes extended warranty and roadside assistance, it added.

"With this program, our aim is to sell bikes with the same level of sophistication and authenticity as offered with a new Ducati," Canovas said.
First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 12:45 IST

