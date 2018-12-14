Ducati enters pre-owned bike market in India with 'Ducati Approved'

maker on Friday announced its foray into pre-ownned market in India through its Approved programme.

Under the programme, only bikes less than 5 years old with certified mileage lower than 50,000 km are allowed to be sold after undergoing 35 technical checks, the company said in a statement.

"Our entry in the pre-owned segment in India will make more accessible to passionate bikers who aspire for the luxurious and premium experience offered by Ducati motorcycles," Ducati India Managing Director said.

is a certified pre-owned motorcycle programme wherein company's qualified service technicians select and inspect every bike, certifying its history, the company said.

The programme also includes extended warranty and roadside assistance, it added.

"With this program, our aim is to sell bikes with the same level of sophistication and authenticity as offered with a new Ducati," Canovas said.