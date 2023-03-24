JUST IN
How India is breathing easy on corporate debt amid crisis elsewhere
Tata Motors goes even greener: To launch exclusive showrooms for EVs
Ambani adopts familiar playbook in India cola battle vs Coke, Pepsi
Nearly half of startups in Uttar Pradesh are headed by women: Govt
New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan plans to work in stores once a month
DMRC seeks review of HC order on plea by DAMEPL in arbitral award case
Vedanta board to meet next week to consider fifth interim dividend for FY23
FSIB recommends Siddhartha Mohanty for LIC chairperson's position
CCI approves ADIA's stake buy in Lenskart under green channel route
Chinese companies may need majority Indian partners to set up plants
You are here: Home » Companies » News
How India is breathing easy on corporate debt amid crisis elsewhere
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Edtech major BYJU's, Aakash deny merger talks with rival Unacademy

Edtech major BYJU's on Friday denied reports that it is considering a merger of rival Gaurav Munjal-run Unacademy into Aakash Educational Services

Topics
Byju's | EdTech | Unacademy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Byju's

Edtech major BYJU's on Friday denied reports that it is considering a merger of rival Gaurav Munjal-run Unacademy into Aakash Educational Services.

Reacting to a Money Control report which said, citing sources, that SoftBank-backed Unacademy is in talks for a potential merger with BYJU's-owned Aakash, the company denied any such move.

"We strongly deny that BYJU'S is considering a merger of Unacademy into Aakash Educational Services. As a parent company, BYJU'S is committed to investing in the growth of Aakash Educational Services, which is growing at more than 50 per cent year-on-year," a BYJU's spokesperson said in a statement.

An Aakash spokesperson said that they have had "absolutely no discussions with Unacademy or any other player to merge with Aakash Educational Services.

"Aakash is a market leader in our segment with an impeccable track record of delivery and results and we are focused on our organic growth and delivery to the lakhs of students that have trusted us," the Aakash spokesperson added.

Unacademy declined to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, Byju Raveendran-run BYJU's is in advanced stages to raise $250 million at a flat valuation (at $22 billion the company last announced) as it struggles to repay a $1.2 billion term loan and turn profitable in 2023.

The latest funding round is in "final stages of discussion and will be closed soon within a few weeks", according to sources.

BYJU's also declined to immediately comment on the development.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Byju's

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 11:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.