Electronic parts maker Foxconn postpones resumption of TN plant operations

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
Foxconn plant in Tamil Nadu to stay shut this week after protests: Report
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
TN directs Foxconn to upgrade infra facilities for employees at unit
Foxconn staff protest as 159 hospitalised after food poisoning
-
: Electronic parts maker Foxconn which recently faced a protest by women contract workers over food poisoning, has postponed its plan to resume its factory by a "day or two" in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, sources told PTI on Monday.
The Taiwan-based firm was supposed to resume its operations on Monday after the facility remained shut for a week after contract workers with a majority of them comprising women, resorted to a protest after they were allegedly fed with poor quality food at the accommodation provided by the company.
The Tamil Nadu government taking cognisance of the protest, advised the company to enhance the basic amenities provided to the over 15,000 employees like stepping up adequate infrastructure at hostels and providing restroom facilities and rooms with ventilation.
Two sources including a government source confirmed to PTI on Monday that Foxconn has decided to extend the closure of the unit by a day or two. "It will take a day or two... The management will decide...," a top government source told PTI.
During a recent meeting with senior government officials, Foxconn representatives had assured that they would implement the guidelines as directed by the government.
The Tamil Nadu facility would be ramped up further and new jobs would be created at the unit, a government release quoting the officials had said.
A detailed query sent to Foxconn did not elicit any response.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU