Tata's Air India win to Zee-Sony deal: 2021, year that was for businesses

It was a golden year for start-ups, with 42 of them turning Unicorns (achieving $1-bn valuation) at record pace. For perspective, India is now home to 79 Unicorns, and the first one — inMobi — got the tag back in 2011. In June, Byju’s became India’s most valued start-up. Founded by Byju Raveendran, it is also the world’s most valued edtech start-up. The firm is said to be in talks to go public in the US next year at $48-bn valuation.

A bitter years-long legal battle between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry ended in March when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of The court said the 2016 ouster of Mistry as chairman was legal, rejecting the “mismanagement” allegations of the former executive whose family is the single-largest shareholder in the nation’s biggest conglomerate with an 18% stake. The court also upheld Tata Group’s rules on minority shareholder rights, making it difficult for investors to sell shares. Mistry had taken over as chairman ofTata Sons in 2012 from group patriarch Ratan Tata.

With a Rs 18,000-crore bid, the Tatas were back in the cockpit this October, 68 years after the airline they founded in 1932 was nationalised. The deal marked the end of years of struggle to privatise the heavily indebted state carrier. This was also the first privatisation in India in almost two decades. The Jawaharlal Nehru government had in 1953 paid Rs 2.8 crore for the carrier — the country’s first commercial airline.

