Emami posts consolidated net profit of Rs 354 crore on hefty MAT credit

-
ALSO READ
Emami Q3 consolidated PAT up 5% at Rs 220 cr, revenue rises 4% to Rs 972 cr
What is credit score & why is it important?
How to make the most of RBI's new customer-friendly credit card rules
Emami acquires 19% stake in D2C nutrition firm Tru Native F&B
Emami acquires Dermicool prickly heat talc brand from Reckitt for Rs 432 cr
-
FMCG major Emami Ltd on Friday reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated net profit during the March quarter at Rs 354 crore against Rs 87.7 crore a year ago, boosted by a minimum alternate tax (MAT) credit of Rs 288 crore during the period.
Revenue for the quarter under review was Rs 770 crore, a 5 per cent rise over the topline of Rs 730 crore in January-March 2021.
The company said owing to the recognition of the MAT credit entitlement of the earlier years, tax liability was lower and net profit higher by Rs 230.33 crore.
"The FMCG industry was affected with muted volumes in Q4 against the backdrop of rising inflation levels, further fueled by geo-political factors, which impacted the overall consumption sentiment across rural and urban markets," Emami said in a release to the bourses.
In the quarter ended March, the Kolkata-headquartered company reported gross margins at 62.4 per cent, a contraction of only 30 basis points on account of price hikes and strategic procurement.
EBIDTA was at Rs 164 crore, a 1-per cent on-year rise.
"Despite the challenging environment that the industry is going through since the last few years, we are happy to have posted a 3 year PBT CAGR of 20 per cent in FY22, which is one of the highest in the industry since the COVID period.
With an overall focus on digital business, we are now increasingly looking at D2C and eB2B segments and our investments in new-age startups are a step towards being present in the ever expanding FMCG sector, Emami CMD Harsha V Agarwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU