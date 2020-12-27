Employees seek extension of benefits in case of Air India privatisation

-
Air India Employees Union has asked for a meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri seeking extension of the medical scheme, leave encashment and provident fund benefits in the event of privatisation of Air India.
In a letter to Puri, the AIEU said that the existing medical scheme in Air India should be continued as it is for the serving and retired employees.
On provident fund, the union said that there are two separate Provident Fund trusts in erstwhile Air India and erstwhile Indian Airlines which are governed by the 1925 PF Trust Act.
"We would like these trusts to be continued as it is in the case of privatisation/disinvestment of Air India," the union said.
On leave encashment, AIEU said there is a practice of availing the benefit of leave encashment at the time of retirement.
"Several employees depend on this benefit to lead a decent retired life. We fear this benefit may be discontinued in case of privatisation of Air India and employees will suffer huge financial losses. Therefore, AIEU would like to propose that the employees should be paid leave encashment allowance till March 31, 2021," the letter said.
