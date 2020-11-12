JUST IN
World heading towards a new balance of power: External Affairs minister
Business Standard

206,000 passengers used domestic air services since May 25: Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a total of 206,000 passengers have used the domestic air services since May 25, the day when flight operations resumed post-Covid lockdown

People wearing face masks during flight to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride bicycle

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that a total of 2.06 lakh passengers have used the domestic air services since May 25, the day when flight operations resumed post-COVID lockdown.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30,000 passengers on May 25 and have reached 2.06 lakhs on November 8, 2020," Puri wrote on Twitter.

Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India has now allowed domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60-70 per cent of the pre-COVID capacity.

"@MoCA_GoI is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the pre-COVID approved capacity," he tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 07:35 IST

