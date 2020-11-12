206,000 passengers used domestic air services since May 25: Hardeep Puri

-
ALSO READ
Some countries haven't yet removed restrictions on entry of Indians: Puri
Bidding for Air India to be done on enterprise value: Hardeep Singh Puri
32% intl flyers had Covid-negative reports for quarantine exemption: Puri
Will reach pre-Covid-19 levels by year-end: Civil aviation minister
Fare limits to remain in place for another three months: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that a total of 2.06 lakh passengers have used the domestic air services since May 25, the day when flight operations resumed post-COVID lockdown.
"Domestic operations recommenced with 30,000 passengers on May 25 and have reached 2.06 lakhs on November 8, 2020," Puri wrote on Twitter.
Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India has now allowed domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60-70 per cent of the pre-COVID capacity.
"@MoCA_GoI is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the pre-COVID approved capacity," he tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU