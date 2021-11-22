Energy storage startup Matter partners ARAI for next gen mobility solutions

Energy storage start-up Matter on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for collaboration in next-generation mobility solutions.

The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which they will collaborate in next-generation mobility solutions in the areas of functional safety, electronics reliability and cyber security, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Matter Founder and CEO Mohal Rajiv Lalbhai said,"We are extremely confident the association with ARAI, which is the leading automotive R&D organisation in India, coupled with Matter's technology development capabilities will widen the horizons of growth for EV's and energy storage solutions in India."



ARAI Director Dr Reji Mathai said the collaboration will open new opportunities in the field of electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage solutions by leveraging ARAI's experience, expertise, and equipment.

"With ARAI's rich resource pool, and Matter's capabilities, we can achieve scalable growth in the next generation Mobility solutions through this association," Mathai added.

Under the MoU, a framework for cooperation on various projects will be established. These include testing, validation and pre-certification of EV, systems and components; testing of EVs for noise, vibration and harness simulation; next generation power electronics; and vehicle and component level simulation focused on EVs and energy storage systems, the statement said.

