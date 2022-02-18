Equitas Small Finance Bank sets QIP issue price at Rs 53.59 per share

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via QIP
Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
Equitas Small Finance Bank empanelled as Maharashtra's banking partner
Equitas Holdings to divest stake in ETPL ahead of merger with Equitas SFB
Equitas Small Finance Bank partners with HDFC Bank to launch credit cards
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Friday said it has fixed the price for its proposed QIP issue at Rs 53.59 per share.
The bank in October 2021 had said that it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in order to fulfil the regulatory norms regarding minimum public shareholding.
The decision was taken by the merger committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on February 18, 2022, Equitas SFB said in a regulatory filing.
The committee approved the closure of the issue period for the issue today, ie, February 18, 2022. The committee determined and approved the issue price of Rs 53.59 per equity share, which takes into account a discount of 4.98 per cent to the floor price of Rs 56.40 per equity share, it said.
Equitas Holdings Ltd had 81.36 per cent stake in Equitas SFB as of December 31, 2021.
As per RBI guidelines for SFBs, if a promoter holds more than 40 per cent stake in the subsidiary, it should be brought down to 40 per cent within a period of five years from commencements of banking operations. Here, the applicable date is September 4, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU