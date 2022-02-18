BPCL launches EV fast-charging corridor on Chennai-Trichy-Madurai highway

-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has launched 10 EV fast-charging corridors on the 900-km long ChennaiTrichyMadurai highway.
The first phase launch on ChennaiTrichyMadurai highway will be followed by key routes, which have high existing motorist traffic and a propensity for transition to travel by electric vehicles, BPCL said.
This is the first electric vehicle (EV) friendly highway in the south, it added.
