HCL Tech extends relationship with RACV through multi-year contract

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies: Slow product sales may be near-term overhang
HCL Tech, Munich Re in pact to digitalise workplace services in 40 nations
Not looking at big-bang buys, just small tuck-ins: HCL Tech MD & CEO
HCL Tech appoints Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil
HCL Tech Q2 preview: Revenue to rise 13% YoY; margin impact keenly eyed
-
IT company HCL Technologies has extended its relationship with The Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) with a multi-year agreement to provide Integration-as-a-Service offering.
The company did not divulge the size of the contract.
As a motoring club, RACV is a member-driven organisation that provides a range of products and services in motoring and mobility, home, leisure, financial services and general insurance.
HCL has helped ramp RACV's digital platform by enabling a backbone that promotes self-service, an increased digital footprint and a seamless experience for 2.1 million RACV members across Victoria.
The 'Integration-as-a-Service' platform bundles various accelerators around code automation and monitoring, which contributes toward a more stable IT environment and notably improves the performance and resilience of RACV's member-facing services.
"As part of the renewed relationship, HCL's API-led (application programming interface) architecture will reduce complexity within RACV's technology environment and help RACV accelerate deployment of new features and fixes," HCL Tech said in a statement.
Real-time advance monitoring, automated outage recovery and an accelerated development approach will further lead to an enhanced experience for the members, the statement added.
"RACV is a key strategic partner for us and our engagement with them is a testament to our continued growth in the region," Michael Horton, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU