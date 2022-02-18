HCL Tech extends relationship with RACV through multi-year contract

IT company has extended its relationship with The Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) with a multi-year agreement to provide Integration-as-a-Service offering.

The company did not divulge the size of the contract.

As a motoring club, RACV is a member-driven organisation that provides a range of products and services in motoring and mobility, home, leisure, financial services and general insurance.

HCL has helped ramp RACV's digital platform by enabling a backbone that promotes self-service, an increased digital footprint and a seamless experience for 2.1 million RACV members across Victoria.

The 'Integration-as-a-Service' platform bundles various accelerators around code automation and monitoring, which contributes toward a more stable IT environment and notably improves the performance and resilience of RACV's member-facing services.

"As part of the renewed relationship, HCL's API-led (application programming interface) architecture will reduce complexity within RACV's technology environment and help RACV accelerate deployment of new features and fixes," HCL Tech said in a statement.

Real-time advance monitoring, automated outage recovery and an accelerated development approach will further lead to an enhanced experience for the members, the statement added.

"RACV is a key strategic partner for us and our engagement with them is a testament to our continued growth in the region," Michael Horton, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies, said.

