Essar Shipping third quarter net loss widens to Rs 182 crore

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Corp up 7% on report govt may invite EoIs for divestment this week
Govt may invite expressions of interest for Shipping Corporation this week
Shipping Corporation hits over 2-year high; stock zooms 60% in 3 weeks
Shipping Min directs ports to procure, charter indigenously-built vessels
Govt invites bids for sale of its 63.75% stake in Shipping Corporation
-
Essar Shipping on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 181.88 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.
The company had reported a loss of Rs 95.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income from operations in the December 2020 quarter declined to Rs 103.02 crore, against Rs 387.62 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 284.85 crore, compared to Rs 469.54 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.
The company said its board has approved appointment of Sumit Agarwal as additional director (Non-executive) on the Board of the company with immediate effect.
The board also approved appointment of Natesan Srinivasan (Non-Executive - Independent Director) as Chairperson of the Board with immediate effect.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU