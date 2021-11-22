Euler Motors raises $10 million in funding led by QRG Investments

-
ALSO READ
CredR raises $6.5 million in its latest round led by Yamaha Motors
Tata Motors: Analysts see up to 66% upside despite chip supply constraints
Jana Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO
Esper raises $60 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners
Tata Motors posts higher-than-expected loss in Q1 at Rs 4,451 cr
-
Electric vehicle maker Euler Motors on Monday announced raising an additional capital of USD 10 million (around Rs 74 crore) from a clutch of investors, led by QRG Investments and Holdings.
This marks the first investment by QRG Investments and Holdings in an EV brand in India, the company said in a release.
The platform also said it plans to raise USD 50 million in Series B funding round next year.
Existing investors Inventus Capital India, Blume Ventures, ADB Ventures, Jetty Ventures and Kailash Trust also participated in the latest round of capital infusion, it said, adding Euler Motors has now raised total USD 21.6 million since inception in 2018.
The New Delhi-based startup launched its first e-three-wheeler cargo HiLoad late last month.
The company plans to utilize these funds to scale up and strengthen its production capacity to deliver the strong order line-up for HiLoad and also prepare to cater to the strong demand from the retail segment.
The funds will also be utilized for expanding presence in North and South India markets in the next 2-3 quarters, Euler Motor said.
The company said it received orders for 2,500 vehicles within 10 days of its launch and this number is expected to touch 4,500 units in the next one year.
The funding will allow us to further the development and expansion of our operations, and continue building our organization in all functions with the talent necessary to support our mission, " said Saurav Kumar, Founder-CEO, Euler Motors.
We are at a juncture where both Euler Motors and the EV industry are burgeoning with opportunity, and we want to create a market with our powerful products and ecosystem solutions to make EVs mainstream, he said.
The startup has made significant strides in building and validating its first electric commercial vehicle as well as broadening the charging and servicing ecosystem, Kumar added.
"We are proud to invest in Euler Motors, pioneering path breaking innovations in EV technology for India, from India. Their customer focus around the electric commercial vehicle and the supporting charging and servicing ecosystem has the potential to transform the face of intra-city logistics, said Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman, QRG Investments and Holdings.
Euler Motors already manages a network of over 200 charging stations in Delhi-NCR to support EVs on ground and has now introduced multiple charging systems, according to the release.
These range from mile 'Charge on Wheels' vehicles to advanced charging variants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU