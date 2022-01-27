EvGateway to offer simple EV-charging solutions to drivers across India

US-based EvGateway, a turnkey electric vehicle infrastructure solutions provider, on Thursday said it would offer its EV management solutions to India.

The company would help advance EV adoption with easy-to-use solutions for drivers and charger-owners, said a statement from EvGateway.

"Our global experience of integration of various technologies like telematics to our SaaS (software as a service) platform enables us to provide effective solutions to clients of all sizes and adapt to ever-changing scenario," said the president of the company.

"A significant portion of the product was developed in our development centre in India and we continue to enhance the products. We offer 24x7 support to the product from Hyderabad," said the company head (India) Uday Chagari.

"It is indeed a moment of pride that we are bringing our product to India," he added.

By combining the charger management features with the ability to integrate with e-vehicles, EvGateway would bring the most efficient and innovative EV solutions, the statement added.

