India to be big market for electric vehicles: Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta

-
ALSO READ
India offers huge opportunities for vehicle manufacturers: Nissan COO
Nissan Motor India posts 2-fold jump in domestic wholesales in Dec
Nissan Renault Financial Services India donates Rs 1 cr to PM CARES Fund
BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab, says state chief Ashwani Sharma
Nissan to spend $17.6 bn over 5 years to increase vehicles' electrification
-
India will be a big potential market for electric vehicles in the future and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi automobile alliance is studying the feasibility of entering the segment in the country, Nissan Motor COO Ashwani Gupta said on Thursday.
The alliance on Thursday announced its 2030 global roadmap that focuses on pure electric vehicles (EVs) and connected mobility with 35 new electric cars to be introduced based on five common EV platforms. This also entails 23 billion euros additional investment in the next five years on electrification.
When asked about the alliance's plans for the Indian market and localisation of EVs in the country during a global virtual conference, Gupta said there were three things -- product excitement, competitiveness and EV ecosystem -- which it wanted to study for India before announcing the plans.
"Definitely, we will be there but please give us some more time to study. But I can tell you that in one year, Indian EV market has grown by three times and India is going to be a big potential for the EV market," he said.
While the new platform CMF-BEV announced on Thursday will first focus on Europe, Gupta said "this platform may have opportunities around the world".
Elaborating on the study of the Indian market by the alliance, Gupta said,"At first, the product excitement. For sure, we know that based on our experience, we will be overachieving the aspirations of Indian customer."
The second aspect is competitiveness, he said, adding although the alliance has the platform available, the "only question is how we are going to localise the battery and this is a question which we want to study."
The third, he said, "is the ecosystem which includes the infrastructure and this is where we are going to study.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU