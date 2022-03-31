Exide Industries announces investment of Rs 6,000 crore in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Exide to set up Lithium-ion cell plant, signs agreement with China's SVOLT
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
Exide Industries profit drops 26% at Rs 178 crore in December quarter
99 more test positive at Dharwad medical college in Karnataka; tally at 281
Karnataka: Schools, colleges reopen in Udupi after hijab verdict
-
Exide Industries on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 6,000 crore in Karnataka.
This is for setting up one of the largest giga factories for advanced cell chemistry technology.
"Exide Industries MD & CEO, Subir Chakraborty, met with Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) this morning for Rs 6,000 crore investment in a Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing giga factory," Department for Industries and Commerce said in a statement.
Stating that this will be one of the country's largest giga factories for advanced cell chemistry technology, it said Exide has requested 80 acres of land in the Haraluru Industrial Area near Bengaluru airport.
The project is expected to generate 1,200 -1,400 employment opportunities, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU