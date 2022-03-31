Volkswagen group crosses cumulative production of 1.5 mn units in India

-
German auto major Volkswagen group has crossed the cumulative production milestone of 15 lakh units in India across its three brands - Skoda Volkswagen and Audi, according to Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL).
SAVWIPL, which manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands -- Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini -- said the production milestone was achieved collectively across the group's two manufacturing facilities at Pune and Aurangabad.
This milestone has been accomplished with the production of Skoda Kushaq at its facility in Pune, SAVWIPL said in a statement on Thursday.
SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said, "The production milestone is a significant achievement and a testament to the success of our products in the domestic as well as export market."
It also highlights the seamless collaboration between the group's global and Indian teams, who have been instrumental in putting the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map, he added.
The SAVWIPL facility in Pune currently produces Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Vento. While the Aurangabad facility produces premium and luxury models from the group's brands Skoda, Volkswagen and Audi.
SAVWIPL Executive Director Sales and Marketing Christian Cahn von Seelen said, "With over two decades of providing world-class products for the Indian market, the group's brands have nurtured strong relationships with the Indian automotive customer, and our production facilities have played a key role in its growth journey."
The group has exported over 5,45,700 cars until December 2021. In February this year, it commenced exports of Volkswagen T-Cross.
