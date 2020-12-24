EY to hire 9,000 professionals in India in 2021 in various technology roles

-
Global professional services
organisation EY on Thursday announced that it would be inducting in 2021 about 9,000 new hires in India.
These will be in various technology roles across all member firms including the global delivery centres, to expand its digital capabilities and help organisationssolve their "complex end-to-end business transformation challenges", it said in a statement.
These hires will be from the STEM background and in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, analytics and other emerging technologies.
Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India, said: "We are making bold investments in our organization particularly intechnology, data and through strategic acquisitions while continuing to expand our alliance and ecosystem relationships."
"Today, our clients, both in government and private businesses, are embarking on technology-led transformation and we are supporting them in this journey.
With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year", he said.
EY in India has over 50,000 people working in all member firms including global delivery centres.
Currently, 36 per cent of all EY India employees are from the STEM background, it said.
EY said it has a holistic approach to digital transformation and innovation embedded across all its service offerings and sectors, including several proprietary digital tools and solutions such as EY Asterisk (supply chain planning solutions) and EY Symphony (integrated governance, risk, controls and compliance platform).
Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said EY in India is developing a broader range of new digital proprietary tools and solutions which it is looking to take to scale across organisations and geographies.
