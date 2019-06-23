FedEx, in another error, misses delivery of Huawei package to US

Corp said on Sunday an operational error prevented a Technologies package from being delivered to the United States, just weeks after the US delivery firm said an error led to the Chinese firm's packages being misdirected.

"The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper, and we apologise for this operational error," told Reuters in an emailed statement. A company spokeswoman confirmed that the package was US bound but declined to say what it contained.

Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms gear maker, is at the center of a bruising trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. China launched an investigation into earlier this month over parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

China's state agency Xinhua had said back then that the investigation into FedEx over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the US company, amid the trade spat.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cyber security, among others, with Washington putting on a blacklist last month citing national security.

"FedEx can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the US Entity List," the company said on Sunday.

The missed delivery was earlier reported by China's Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

On Friday, the US Commerce Department said it was adding several Chinese and a government-owned institute involved in supercomputing with military applications to its national security "entity list" that bars them from buying US parts and components without government approval.

Huawei, which said it was reviewing its relationship with FedEx after the mishandling of its packages earlier, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Sunday.