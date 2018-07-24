Financial creditors recover over Rs 470 billion in 26 cases under IBC

have realised claims worth over Rs 470 billion (Rs 47,000 crore) in 26 cases, under the (IBC), the government said on Tuesday.

lays down a time-bound and transparent framework for resolving cases of insolvency by balancing the interest of all stakeholders and maximising the value of stressed assets, post unloading it by way of insolvency resolution or liquidation as the case may be.

"The have realised claims of approximately Rs 474.26 billion (Rs 47,426.75 crore) in 26 cases where resolution plans are submitted under the framework since its enactment," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.



The government introduced in 2016. This was in line with its policy to improve the business environment in the country.

In a separate reply, Chaudhary said the ministry struck off the names of about 226,166 from official records for being inactive and not making statutory filings for a long time.

Besides, the government has ordered investigation into the true ownership of 68 companies, which have deposited and withdrawn fund in an exception manner from the bank accounts during period, he added.