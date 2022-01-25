Finolex Industries' net profit declines 30.5% to Rs 178 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
Zensar Technologies posts 8% dip in net at Rs 91 crore in December quarter
Indiabulls Real Estate reports Rs 87 crore loss in December quarter
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Growth in China's Dec services accelerates as inflation eases: Survey
-
Pune-based farm pipes major Finolex Industries on Tuesday reported a massive 30.5 per cent decline in net income to Rs 1,177.8 crore for the three months to December 2021 from Rs 255.9 crore a year ago, even though revenue declined only 5.7 per cent to Rs 1,005.25 crore.
The bottomline (profit) was hit as the operating margin declined to 24.1 per cent in the reporting period from 32.5 per cent, which pulled down the profit margin to 17.7 per cent from 24 per cent a year ago, the company said.
Revenue was down as the volume of pipes and fittings declined 15 per cent to 46,994 MT in the December 2021 quarter from 55,299 MT in Q3FY21, the company said.
For the first nine months of the fiscal, income from operations rose 38 per cent to Rs 3,053.92 crore from Rs 2,213.50 crore as the volume in pipes and fittings grew 4.2 per cent to 1,58,266 MT from 1,51,828 MT. It fetched the company Rs 559.67 crore in net income, up 29.9 per cent from Rs 430.70 crore.
Finolex Industries Executive Chairman Prakash P Chhabria said that after a long upward trajectory, the global PVC prices have started to cool down and slightly flatten.
"Coupled with this, the quarter saw demand slowdown of PVC pipes due to weather disruptions. But, the demand is expected to improve with season opening up and easing of supply chain bottlenecks," Chhabria added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU