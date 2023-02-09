JUST IN
HC recognises 'H' logo of Hermes as trademark, rules against Mumbai firm
Apparel brand Cantabil expects annual Rs 1000 cr revenue in next 3 years
ED seizes Rs 1.4 crore cash from Kolkata firm involved in coal smuggling
Twitter facing internal, external issues, to be up by night: Elon Musk
Norway wealth fund sells its remainder stakes in Adani companies
Steel firm AM/NS India's EBITDA drops 62.75% to $162 mn in Dec quarter
Data science company Tredence announces ESOP buyback worth $30 mn
Adani Wilmar's Solan facility raided for alleged GST violations: Report
Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter
Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sebi to auction assets of Infinity Realcon, Sunheaven Agro on Mar 13
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fintech platform PayMe to invest Rs 200 crore in UP, creates 2,000 jobs

Fintech platform PayMe on Thursday said it will invest Rs 200 crore in Uttar Pradesh to create 2,000 jobs in the area, focusing on training and developing skilled resources in the fintech space.

Topics
Fintech | Fintech sector | Indian FinTech

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Fintech
Fintech

Fintech platform PayMe on Thursday said it will invest Rs 200 crore in Uttar Pradesh to create 2,000 jobs in the area, focusing on training and developing skilled resources in the fintech space.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government in the presence of Shailendra Bhatia, OSD YEIDA and Nodal officer for UP Investors Summit and Manav Munjal, Director of PayMe and Vishal Ranjan, VP of HR.

"I come from Gorakhpur, a tier II district, where obtaining a quality education and getting job opportunities were scarce. Now that we have the means to give back to society, it is our duty to be a part of the UP Investor Summit initiative," said Mahesh Shukla, Founder and CEO of PayMe.

The investment will contribute to the growth and development of the fintech sector in Uttar Pradesh, providing new opportunities for the local workforce, said the fintech company.

"PayMe has been growing at a tremendous pace, having expanded six times in terms of employee count in the past year, and we anticipate generating 5,000 employment opportunities in the next 5 years," said Shukla.

Founded in 2016, Noida-based PayMe offers a pool of comprehensive financial services for individuals and corporates.

With a seed capital of $2 million, the company was rated among the top 30 emerging FinTech start-ups by leading startup news portal Inc42.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fintech

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.