Flipkart connecting over 5,000 offline brand stores this festive season

As gears up for the upcoming festive season and its flagship sale event Big Billion Days, the e-commerce firm is connecting more than 5,000 offline branded retail stores from over 300 cities across the country on its platform. This includes small and large format brand stores offering products from fashion, large appliances, mobiles and consumer electronics as part of this programme. Piloted in 2020, when the pandemic impacted these stores, this programme helps offline sellers to leverage Flipkart’s expertise and customer reach to help stores grow their business through technology support.

“At Flipkart, our priority lies in creating a meaningful ecosystem of partners that can reap the benefits of e-commerce, especially during the festive season,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Group. “Today, we are proud to facilitate Pan-India consumer market access for over 5,000 branded retail stores, which enables them to embrace opportunities driven by the best technology. We look forward to scaling this programme over the next few months and making products from branded retail partners that may be available to a much larger audience across India.”

This holds importance for hundreds of local brands that will be able to showcase their selection and products to lakhs of customers beyond their local catchment area and grow their reach during an important festive period. Flipkart’s programme has witnessed very encouraging growth this past year, which has led to the addition of the 3 new categories - large appliances, mobiles and consumer electronics.

The initiative covers both metros and T2+ regions, solving the needs of both consumers and brands. Some of these include branded retail chains such as Poorvika in the South region and CMM Arena in the state of Goa. The programme addresses the metro customers’ needs for faster delivery of the latest products and also enables aspirational consumers in Tier-2+ regions to get access to a much wider and latest branded selection.

“This partnership will help customers to conveniently access all products available at a Poorvika retail store, on Flipkart,” said Uvaraj Natarajan, founder and CEO, Poorvika. “We believe our customers will benefit immensely courtesy of technology integration.”

Hari Kaul, general manager, CMM Arena, said through its partnership with Flipkart, the retailer aims to extend its digital presence and engage with customers across a larger geographical reach. “This will enable a new phase of growth for CMM Arena as we grow our reach across the length and breadth of Goa through Flipkart,” said Kaul.