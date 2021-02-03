FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 profit rises 17.54% to Rs 57.29 crore

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto reports 11% jump in total sales at 512,038 units in Oct
Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch insurance to cover online financial frauds
Bajaj Auto reports 10% jump in September vehicle sales at 441,306 units
Bajaj Auto posts 9% fall in total sales in August with 356,199 units sold
Market Wrap, Oct 9: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 57.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 48.74 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.
The company's total income during the quarter increased by 16.25 per cent to Rs 257.61 crore as against Rs 221.60 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a BSE filing.
In a separate filing, Bajaj Consumer Care said its board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the year 2020-21.
Shares of the company were trading 11.30 per cent higher at Rs 237.40 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU