FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 profit rises 17.54% to Rs 57.29 crore

FMCG firm on Wednesday reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 57.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 48.74 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

The company's total income during the quarter increased by 16.25 per cent to Rs 257.61 crore as against Rs 221.60 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, said its board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the year 2020-21.

Shares of the company were trading 11.30 per cent higher at Rs 237.40 apiece on the BSE.

