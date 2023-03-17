JUST IN
Ford recalls 1.5 mn vehicles in US to fix leaky brake hoses, wiper arms

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars

Topics
Ford | vehicles recalls

AP  |  Detroit (US) 

Ford
Ford

Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the US in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars.

The company says in documents posted on Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They'll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

Ford says it's aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 19:49 IST

