Fork Media, Ziff Davis sign agreement to operate Mashable India

Fork Media, India's fastest growing publishing and ad tech media company, today announced a new agreement with Ziff Davis, the digital media company with market-leading positions in the technology, entertainment, gaming and shopping categories, to operate The expanded partnership builds on Forks' existing operation of other brands, IGN and AskMen, in India.

Mashable is obsessed with culture and tech, offering smart, spirited coverage of the products and innovations that shape our connected lives and the digital trends that keep us talking. A recognized authority in tech, social and digital culture, Mashable's audience believes in taking action to shape a better future. One of the most prominent and premium brands in media, Mashable became a brand in 2017.

will curate and localize the best of Mashable's delightfully offbeat global content while adding originally created unique content specifically produced for the

has emerged as India's most talked about digital media company, winning the and APAC, FT 1000 High-Growth APAC, and India Emerging Global 20 awards. Founded in Mumbai in 2013 with offices across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Fork's brand-first philosophy, authentic branded content solutions and multi-screen platform reaches an audience of more than 100 million users per month.

Samar Verma, CEO of Fork Media, said, "We're excited to expand our partnership with Ziff Davis, having developed real traction with IGN and AskMen, we view Mashable as a game changer to our content publishing business. We believe can drive to its true potential with our integrated content, sales and marketing approach."

Adam Doree, on behalf of Ziff Davis, said, "As a new chapter for Mashable's international expansion begins, will be working with the very best media in the world as its partner operators - both existing and new to our partner group. In India, our partners at are building a world-class media company and their values are a perfect match for Mashable India.