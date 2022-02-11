Fortis Healthcare's Q3 profit after tax sees over twofold jump to Rs 142 cr

-
ALSO READ
Godfrey Phillips India's net profit sees twofold jump to Rs 112.40 cr in Q1
Whirlpool of India's profit sees twofold jump to Rs 413 cr in Sept quarter
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India reach 142.38 cr: Govt
What are the new and old income tax regimes?
-
Fortis Healthcare on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose by over twofold to Rs 142 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had reported a PAT of Rs 54 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Its revenue during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,466.7 crore as compared with Rs 1,177 crore in the year-ago period, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.
"Our efforts to drive operations both in terms of revenue accretion and cost optimisation initiatives have yielded positive results as witnessed in the Q3 performance and over the past few quarters," Ravi Rajagopal, chairman (board of directors) of Fortis Healthcare, said.
Strategic plans for further strengthening clinical specialities, medical programmes and infrastructure are actively being pursued, he added.
"Investments in brownfield (existing) bed expansion should see the company add close to 250-300 beds each year for the next few years, taking our operational bed capacity to over 5,000 beds.
"Consistent endeavours towards improving patient experience, led by technology and digital enablers such as enhanced websites and apps have seen good traction and are being further evaluated for a larger healthcare platform," Rajagopal said.
The company's healthy balance sheet and cash flows also allow it to partake in growth and consolidation prospects in the industry, he added.
"All these should augur well for future business growth and profitability," Rajagopal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU